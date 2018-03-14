‘Advanced works’ on M27 to start soon

EARLY works to prepare the M27 ahead of its transformation into a smart motorway are set to start later this week.

Tomorrow Highways England is due to start advance works, collecting survey information to help design the main route of the smart motorway – which will run from junction 4 for the M3 to junction 11 for Fareham.

In an open letter to nearby residents, project manager Deborah Makinde said: ‘Advance works for this scheme are planned to start on March 15. These works will include surveys of the pavements, drainage, ducting and ecology along the route.

‘The survey information will be used to inform the scheme’s detailed design for the main route – with a planned scheme completion of spring 2021. We will be hosting a public information exhibition in late spring this year.

‘The exhibition will be held along the route – and will be attended by members of our project team, who will be available to answer questions.’