Airport celebrates new Greek flight route

A HAMPSHIRE airport is celebrating its first direct flight route to Greece, which was officially opened yesterday.

Southampton Airport has launched its first flight to Skiathos with its new airline, FlyLolo.

This is the first time Southampton Airport has provided a direct route to Greece, with the airline operating every Tuesday until October 2 2018.

Tribute band Abba’s Angels played in the departures lounge to get everyone in the mood for their holiday, with passengers also enjoying a slice of cake.

Councillor Spiros Vassiliou was one of the passengers on this first flight to Skiathos.

He said: ‘I am delighted that the first ever direct flight to Greece is being launched from our fantastic local Southampton Airport.

‘This is a connection that I and many others have long hoped for and it has only been made possible because of determination and commitment of FlyLolo and Southampton Airport.

‘I would like to thank everyone involved for making this connection a reality and am looking forward to even more Greek destinations starting in 2019.

‘I am thrilled that people in this area can now easily enjoy the beauty, history and hospitality that Greece has to offer.’

Managing director of Southampton Airport Neil Garwood said: ‘We are really excited to finally launch the flight to Skiathos and look forward to continuing our relationship with FlyLolo.’