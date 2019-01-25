DELAYS have eased after a three-car crash injured five people on the A27.
The westbound accident blocked one lane near Farlington – between the A3M and the A2030 – causing delays of at least 45 minutes.
A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said five patients have been treated as a result.
Four have been assessed and discharged at the scene and one has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for further treatment.
Paramedics first got a call about the collision at 6.32am.
At the peak of the congestion caused motorists faced tailbacks past Emsworth.
On the M27, one eastbound lane is now clear after a crash involving a Honda Civic this morning.
A recovery vehicle was pictured at the scene by Highways England.
Hampshire traffic service Romanse has cited delays of at least 20 minutes as a result of the accident.