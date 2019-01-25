Have your say

DELAYS have eased after a three-car crash injured five people on the A27.

The westbound accident blocked one lane near Farlington – between the A3M and the A2030 – causing delays of at least 45 minutes.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said five patients have been treated as a result.

Four have been assessed and discharged at the scene and one has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for further treatment.

Paramedics first got a call about the collision at 6.32am.

At the peak of the congestion caused motorists faced tailbacks past Emsworth.

Google Maps' live traffic map, captured just after 8.10am

On the M27, one eastbound lane is now clear after a crash involving a Honda Civic this morning.

A recovery vehicle was pictured at the scene by Highways England.

Hampshire traffic service Romanse has cited delays of at least 20 minutes as a result of the accident.