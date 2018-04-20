ALREADY ONLINE***

Have your say

A DOUBLE-DECKER bus lost its roof in a crash in Emsworth yesterday.

An Emsworth and District bus had its roof torn off after hitting a railway bridge in North Street at about 2pm.

Capturing images of the scene as he passed by, Stellar Despatch courier driver, John Horsman, 60, said: ‘I was driving up North Street and saw there was someone making a U-turn.

‘As they moved I saw the bus with no top on it and the roof under the bridge. It was bizarre.’

Speaking to The News, Emsworth and District director Caren Lea confirmed no passengers were on board at the time of the crash.

She said: ‘There were no injuries and we are currently investigating the incident.’

The road was clear by 4pm.