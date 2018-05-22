Biker hospitalised after crash near Gosport high street

Have your say

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a motorbike accident in Gosport yesterday evening.

The biker was involved in an incident in Stoke Road yesterday evening, scrambling emergency services to the scene.

He had suffered injuries to one side of his body and was taken to hospital.

A spokesman from Gosport Fire Station said: ‘We were called out at around 5.30pm.

‘The man had come off his bike in Stoke Road – he had injured his arm, hip and leg.

‘The road was blocked for about 20 minutes while we dealt with the incident – we had no other choice because it is quite a narrow road in the first place.

‘The man was then taken off to hospital.’