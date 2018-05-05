Biker taken to hospital after crash in Fareham

Have your say

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital after an accident in Fareham last night.

The biker was involved in a crash in Titchfield Hill at 11.55pm, and emergency services were called to the scene.

Although it is believed that the biker only suffered minor injuries, he was still taken to hospital.

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called to an RTC involving a motorbike.

‘We treated one male casualty at the scene for minor injuries and made the scene safe before the ambulance arrived.’