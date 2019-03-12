A MODEL of aeroplane has been banned from ‘arriving, departing or overflying' in the UK after 157 people died in a crash in Ethiopia.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced today that it is banning Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, March 11, 2019. Picture: AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene

Seven British people were among the 157 passengers who died after the flight from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa to Nairobi crashed shortly after take off on Sunday.

The UK joins Australia China, Malaysia and Singapore, in banning the aircraft.

In a statement, the CAA said: ‘The UK Civil Aviation Authority has been closely monitoring the situation, however, as we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.

‘The UK Civil Aviation Authority's safety directive will be in place until further notice.

‘We remain in close contact with the European Aviation Safety Agency and industry regulators globally.’

Tui Airways, which has the only five 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by a UK-based airline and was due to begin flying a sixth later this week, said in response to the CAA announcement that other aircraft would be used to transport passengers who were due to fly in the jets.

The statement said: ‘TUI Airways can confirm that all 737 MAX 8 aircraft currently operating in the UK have been grounded following the decision from the UK regulatory authorities today.

‘Any customers due to fly home today on a 737 MAX 8 from their holiday will be flown back on another aircraft.

‘Customers due to travel in the coming days will also travel on holiday as planned on other aircraft.

‘The safety and well-being of our customers and staff has remained our primary concern.’

Tui operates flights out of Southampton Airport.