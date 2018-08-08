Boy, 13, seriously injured after three-car crash at busy Portsmouth junction

THESE pictures show the aftermath of a crash that left a teenage boy seriously injured in Portsmouth.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Southampton Road, North Harbour, just before 1.45pm yesterday.

Debris left after the crash. Picture: Sam Parkes

Three cars were involved in the collision – an Audi A3, a Ford C-Max and a Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 47-year-old woman, was injured and a 13-year-old passenger in her car was seriously hurt and taken to hospital, police said.

There were three other minor injuries.

Motorists close to the scene rushed to the aid of the drivers involved in the collision before the emergency services arrived, a video posted online showed.

Sam Parkes was among the drivers held up after the crash and witnessed its aftermath.

The 46-year-old, from Paulsgrove, said: ‘It happened seconds before I arrived. I saw a young lad being seen to and put on a spinal board.

‘I was very shocked and was praying they [the motorists involved] were okay. I praise the police and paramedics for being on-scene so quickly.’

Photos captured by Ms Parkes show damage to the vehicles – with others showing paramedics providing treatment at the scene.

The Audi involved in the crash. Picture: Sam Parkes

The condition of the boy injured is not currently known.

:: Police said the driver of the Audi, a 27-year-old man from Havant, has been reported for summons for the offence of driving without due care and attention.