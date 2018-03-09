BREAKING: Man rescued after falling from ferry in Portsmouth

Have your say

EYEWITNESSES have told of the dramatic moment a man was rescued after falling from a ferry into Portsmouth Harbour’s ‘ice-cold’ water.

The man is believed to have been on the Gosport Ferry when he tumbled into the harbour, shortly after 4.10pm.

An orange emergency flare was fired into the air and passersby and ferry staff rushed to rescue the male.

They threw a life ring out to the stricken passenger and pulled him up to safety on the Gosport Ferry pontoon, near Portsmouth Harbour railway station.

Shaun Daniels was working at the station’s café and saw the rescue unfold.

The 22-year-old, of Glidden Close, Landport, said: ‘I had just come out of the harbour and saw this orange flare set off by the Gosport Ferry.

‘There were a couple of guys on the pontoon and they had just rescued a man. They had wrapped him up in a coat and some silver foil.

‘He looked very shaken and distraught and seemed puzzled by what had happened.’

Mr Daniels added: ‘Everyone acted really quickly to help him. The water this time of year is very cold, he could have died or he could have become hypothermic.’

Paramedics are reportedly at the scene having arrived shortly after 4.30pm.

Gosport Ferry has not made an official comment on the situation.

However, a worker confirmed to The News the incident had happened and was being dealt with.