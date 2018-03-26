BREAKING: Vehicle flips in severe crash which closes M27

Have your say

TRAFFIC is at a standstill after a dramatic crash on the M27.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the highway, close to junction 11 in Fareham.

A vehicle is believed to have flipped over in the collision, Highways England has reported.

Major delays are expected.

Warning drivers of the crash, Highways England tweeted: ‘#M27 J11 at #Wallington westbound currently blocked due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle. #TrafficOfficers en route. Will update with more information when on scene. Delays building please approach with care.’

Elise Sargent witnessed the tailbacks coming out of Fareham, which she said were horrific.

She said: ‘The traffic was gridlocked as far as the eye could see.’

‘I struggled coming out of Fareham town centre to go onto the M27 to Portsmouth. The traffic was backed up all the way onto the slip road and roundabout on the M27.

The incident comes just hours after an earlier crash, on the M3 towards Winchester, caused tailbacks onto the M27.