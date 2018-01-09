Bus passengers to save cash

CUSTOMERS will be able to save money on bus travel by purchasing tickets on a mobile app.

Stagecoach passengers across Hampshire and West Sussex will be able to buy tickets via the Stagecoach Mobile App where tickets are cheaper by up to five per cent than tickets bought on the bus from the driver.

Managing Director for Stagecoach South Edward Hodgson said: ‘We have done our best to protect our customers by keeping prices as low as possible and while some fares will increase, quite a number will remain at current prices, and others have even been reduced.

‘Buying tickets on our app is so easy and it saves time on boarding helping to keep our buses punctual and making bus travel even smoother.’

The transport operator has carried out a review of fares in the region, with new fares being rolled out from Sunday January 28.

The network-wide Megarider Gold weekly ticket and day Gold ticket will remain at the same price on the app.

Mr Hodgson added: ‘Even with these latest changes, bus travel remains significantly cheaper than commuting by car. Our bus services continue to offer a greener, smarter and better value way to travel.

‘We continue to reinvest in improvements for our customers including contactless payment.’