Buses are still cheaper than cars in Portsmouth, says firm

COMMUTERS can save hundreds of pounds each year by travelling by bus, a study has shown.

Research carried out by Stagecoach showed that people who use the bus to commute between Farlington and Portsmouth are on average £861.64 better off than those travelling by car.

The study showed that in Portsmouth, bus travel costs are around 55 per cent cheaper than the same commute by car, saving passengers an average of around £74.93 per month.

The news comes after the Office for National Statistics revealed a three per cent rise in households with a car or van since 2016.

Managing director Edward Hodgson said: ‘This research shows it can still be significantly cheaper to commute to work by bus rather than car for many people. The savings could go towards a family holiday, home improvements or more into the monthly shopping budget.

‘We work hard to deliver high quality services for the many people who rely on the bus, and our current campaign demonstrates the great value, unlimited travel we offer through our weekly tickets.

‘We are investing in continued improvements for our customers but we need those responsible for road infrastructure to match that commitment by freeing up road space to let buses flourish.’