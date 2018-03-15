Calls to save bus services

A TRADE union have called on councillors to help stop a decline in bus services.

GMB is urging local authorities to implement the bus services act to protect services in the area.

Paul Maloney, GMB Southern Regional Secretary, said: ‘It should be recognised that although the numbers of bus journeys per person is declining, buses are the most frequently used form of public transport.

‘Across the country vital buses are being axed by local authorities as they make financially agonising decisions of where to cut spending.’

In Portsmouth there has been a decrease of two journeys per head of population since 2009, according to a study by GMB Southern Region of official data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).