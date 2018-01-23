Car crashes into hedge and brick wall on Hayling Island

Have your say

A CAR has crashed into a hedge and a brick wall on Hayling Island.

Police are diverting southbound traffic after the accident, which occurred along Havant Road (A3023) after 2pm today.

Motorists travelling on to the island are facing lengthy delays while emergency services deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Roads said the crash caused no serious injuries.

It is not yet known whether any other vehicles were involved.

On Twitter, Stagecoach South said the accident has led to delays of its 30 and 31 services.