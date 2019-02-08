Car flips on to its roof after coming off the A3M near Horndean

Have your say

A DRIVER has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital after his car came off the A3M and landed on its roof.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 6.33am today after a car ended up on an area of embankment between J2 and J3, near Horndean.

A man in his 30s was given immediate treatment at the scene by firefighters after freeing himself from the vehicle.

He was later handed over to South Central Ambulance Service and taken to hospital in Cosham.

A spokeswoman for the service said the man was not seriously injured.

Fire crews from Cosham and Horndean made the scene safe and issued a stop message at 7.06am.

The A3M, between J2 and J3. Picture: Google Street View

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.