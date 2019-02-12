Closure of Anglesea Road to cause half term disruption

A ROAD closure in the city is set to cause disruption next week.

Work to improve the pedestrian area of the crossing at the junction of Anglesea Road and Park Road starts on Monday February 18 and is anticipated to run for five nights.

The work will take place overnight to minimise disruption during half term.

The southbound closure of the road will be in place between 10 pm and 5.30 am, Monday to Friday. During the closure, vehicles will be diverted via Queen Street, Wickham Street and St George's Road.

During this period the road will remain open to pedestrians.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said. ‘New lights, more time for pedestrians to cross, more space and the removal of the central reserve next to the railway line will result in a much improved and safer crossing.’