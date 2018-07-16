Commuter misery at an end as Portsmouth roadworks completed

A BRIDGE that had been restricted for six weeks while roadworks were carried out has been reopened.

Fratton Bridge in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, was closed off for three weeks in each direction while SGN carried out a gas network upgrade – diverting traffic to nearby Holbrook Road.

Now, SGN has announced that the road has been reopened, with the work being completed on schedule.

Further works will be starting in Fawcett Road on Monday next week, as SGN installs a new gas regulator at the top of Fawcett Road.

There will be a screening around the work and a temporary pedestrian walkway in place.