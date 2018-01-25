Council commences work on improving safety at crossing

PEDESTRIANS will benefit from a safer crossing point in the city, according to Portsmouth City Council.

Work began on Tuesday to improve the crossing in Lake Road, after residents approached the council about improving the site.

The current island will be extended and widened, to provide a safer crossing point.

Re-aligned kerbs and new road markings will guide pedestrians to cross at the crossing point, and an anti-skid surface will highlight the crossing area to drivers.

Cllr Simon Bosher said: ‘This is a busy road for pedestrians and traffic travelling in and out of the city, so it is important that the new crossing serves all road users.

‘We listened to residents and conducted a thorough road safety site review before we identified how the crossing could be improved.’

Cllr Paul Godier said: ‘Several residents came to me to ask how we were planning to improve the crossing after they became concerned over safety.

‘When we assessed the area it was clear that few people were using the underpass, and instead crossing the road at various points.

‘I’m happy we will have a safer crossing on Lake Road and we will be reviewing both the crossing and the underpass over the coming years.’

The project will take four weeks to complete with work taking place from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

During the work, the Cornmill bus stop will be closed and buses diverted to the bus stop outside McDonald’s in Commercial Road, with a temporary crossing as well.