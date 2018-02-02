Council is delighted at £10m grant for Botley Bypass

HAMPSHIRE County Council has welcomed the announcement of a £10m grant towards a bypass scheme.

As part of the government’s investment of £225.5m into vital infrastructure in the south east, the Botley Bypass scheme will go ahead.

The county council’s Executive Member for Environment and Transport Rob Humby said: ‘We were very pleased to hear that the Botley Bypass scheme has been awarded £10m from the government.

‘The bypass has been a long-standing ambition for local residents and the county and district councils and I am very pleased that the significant work that we have put into developing a scheme has now paid off.

He added: ‘It will dramatically improve quality of life in the area by removing through traffic from the village, reducing noise and making a major contribution to improving local air quality.’

The scheme will direct traffic away from the village centre to an improved road and join back to the A334 which runs to Wickham.