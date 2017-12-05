Cracks have been appearing in this city centre road - just weeks after it was resurfaced

Have your say

REPAIRS are needed to a city centre road just weeks after being completed.

Cracking has been spotted following quality control checks of West Street, in Chichester.

The road was closed in late October for vital road rebuilding and resurfacing between Orchard Street roundabout and Tower Street.

But engineers have discovered cracks in the road following the project, led by Balfour Beatty.

Samples were taken and detailed analysis showed the material failed to meet the exacting standards required for road building.

Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Council’s highways boss, said: ‘A huge effort was made by highways officers and our contractor, Balfour Beatty, to deliver this scheme in the centre of Chichester with as little disruption as possible.

‘It’s really disappointing that, on this occasion, the quality of the materials used has let us down.’

Balfour Beatty will be organising to repair the road at no cost to the county council, a spokesman said.