Crash causes long delays on the M27

DRIVERS on the M27 are facing delays of up to 40 minutes after a crash.

Queues have built eastbound on the road, near junction 12, at Hilsea, after an accident involving a Volkswagen Beetle and a Volkswagen Bora.

Police were called to the scene at 4.27pm and have confirmed the vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder.

No injuries have been reported, but eastbound motorists are facing queues from J9 at Swanwick to Hilsea

Westbound on the A27, drivers were hit with a wait after a car broke down.