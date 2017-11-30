Crash causing delays on M27

Have your say

AN INCIDENT on the M27 is causing major delays for commuters.

On the M27 westbound a collision has blocked lanes two and three between junction nine at Park Gate and junction eight in Bursledon.

Drivers are facing delays of over 90 minutes from junction ten in Fareham.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 5.40pm to a three-vehicle collision in lane three.

‘We responded with the fire brigade and ambulance also in attendance.

‘Lanes two and three have been closed to facilitate the recovery of the vehicles – but it is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

‘We will be doing our very best to get it open again as soon as possible.’

More to follow.