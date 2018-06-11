Cyclist, 20, in critical condition after crash in Fareham

Have your say

A YOUNG cyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car.

A 20-year-old male cyclist was seriously injured after a crash at Highlands Road in Fareham yesterday.

Police were called to the road’s junction with Hill Drive at 12.20pm, after the man was involved in a collision with a Kia Cee’d.

He is in Southampton General Hospital.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after the accident.

PC Robert Giles, from the joint roads policing unit, said: ‘The cyclist remains in a serious collision in hospital at this time.

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.

‘If you saw anything that you think could help our investigation, please get in touch.’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180215969.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.