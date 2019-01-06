Cyclist hospitalised after ‘serious’ road accident in Denmead

Have your say

A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital following an incident in Denmead this morning.

According to reports, a cyclist was involved in an incident in Hambledon Road, Denmead, just before 10am.

The incident apparently took place close to the White Hart pub.

One eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘It looks like the cyclist was in some sort of crash, but I didn’t see any cars involved.

‘Passers-by have covered him up and looked after him, and called an ambulance.

‘An air ambulance was called as well.

‘It looks like it was quite serious.’

The extent of the cyclists injuries are currently unknown, but he has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

A spokesman from Hampshire Police said: ‘We were called at 9.52am to reports from ambulance colleagues that a man had fallen from his bike and sustained serious injuries.

‘We don’t believe that any other vehicles were involved.

‘We attended to assist with traffic before an ambulance took the man to hospital.’