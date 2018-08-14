Delays into Gosport after incident on A32

COMMUTERS are facing delays into Gosport this morning after an incident on the A32.

Emergency services have confirmed that an incident has taken place on the A32 southbound by Quay Street Roundabout, with traffic tailing back up to junction 11 of the M27.

One lane has been blocked and drivers can expect delays of around 15 minutes.

A spokeswoman from South Central Ambulance Service has confirmed that the incident is a medical issue, rather than a collision.

She said: ‘We received a call at 7.33am after a medical incident.

‘SCAS and police are currently on the scene.’