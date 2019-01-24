Delays into Portsmouth after crash on M275

MOTORISTS travelling into Portsmouth are facing delays after a crash on the M275.

The accident occurred southbound near J1, at Tipner, at about 10.20am and two lanes had to be closed for recovery.

The nature of the accident is not yet known – but a spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said it is not believed injuries sustained are serious.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Roads, Portsmouth City Council's transport management body, said on Twitter: ‘We can't see [the accident] on our cameras but we believe two lanes are closed for recovery.’