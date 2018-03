Have your say

DRIVERS coming into Portsmouth are facing delays after a vehicle broke down on a slip road.

One lane is blocked southbound on the M275 into Portsmouth at Rudmore Roundabout due to a broken down car.

Drivers are advised to expect congestion heading into the city.

Elsewhere on the roads, the M27 eastbound is seeing more congestion than usual – and an incident involving three lorries on the M3 is causing delays towards London.