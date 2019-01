Have your say

DELAYS are building on the M27 because of an accident.

A Honda Civic is blocking one lane eastbound at J11, near the Wallington Roundabout in Fareham.

A recovery vehicle has been pictured at the scene by the Highways Agency.

Hampshire traffic service Romanse has said delays are building back toward J10 for the A32 at Fareham Common.

An accident involving at least three cars is also causing long delays for motorists on the A27.