Delays of 40 minutes on M27 after vehicle fire

Drivers have been warned to expect delays of up to 40 minutes on the M27 this evening after a vehicle caught fire.

All lanes are reopen following an earlier closure on the westbound route near to Eastleigh near to junction 5.

Traffic is backing up as far as junction 8 with Bursledon, with traffic information service ROMANSE earlier reporting delays of up to 90 minutes.

Fire crews have been helping to put out the fire and recover the vehicle from the road.

Highways England tweeted: ‘There is also a spillage of oil on the carriageway that we are working to clear. Delays on approach from J8 #Hightown.’

Frustrated drivers have been taking to Twitter after managing to make their way through the traffic.

Kate E. Jamieson tweeted: ‘Avoid the #M27... It just took me 1 hour from Locks Heath to Eastleigh and only 1 lane is open past Eastleigh because a car’s on fire...’