MOTORISTS on the M27 are facing delays of up to 30 minutes after a crash.

It comes after a westbound collision involving two cars, between J12 at Portsmouth and J11 at Fareham blocked the road’s third lane just before 8am.

While the vehicles have now been cleared to the hard shoulder and all lanes have been reopened, Romanse has warned of delays up to 30 minutes amid ‘very slow’ traffic.

It said queues stretch back to the junction linking the A27 and the A3M.