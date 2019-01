DELAYS on the M27 are easing after an accident.

A Honda Civic was involved in an accident and blocked one lane eastbound at J11, near the Wallington Roundabout at Fareham at about 7.30am.

Long queues built back to J10 as a recovery vehicle attended the scene but Hampshire traffic service Romanse confirmed all lanes were clear just after 8am.

All lanes are now clear on the A27, after accident involving at least three cars left five people injured this morning.