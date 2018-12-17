Delays out of Portsmouth after incident on M275

TRAFFIC is building following an incident on the M275 this afternoon.

One lane is blocked on the northbound carriageway between junction 1 for Tipner and the M27.

Eyewitness accounts suggest at least two vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police are on the scene.

Heavy traffic on the M275

Traffic on the M275 at 5pm. Picture: Google Maps

