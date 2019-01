Have your say

DRIVERS heading out of Portsmouth are facing major delays this morning following an incident on Mile End Road in the city centre.

According to reports, a vehicle has blocked the slow lane on the northbound side, just past Morrisons, before the BP petrol station.

Eyewitness reports say that the vehicle may have broken down.

Delays can also be found on other roads heading north through the city, as drivers look for a faster way through.