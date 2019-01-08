Departures from Heathrow Airport resume as Met Police investigates drone sighting – UPDATE

DEPARTURES at Heathrow Airport in London have been resumed after flights were grounded because of a drone sighting.

They were halted just before 6pm when the airport confirmed on Twitter a drone had been seen close by.

It has now confirmed all flights have been resumed.

When the incident occurred, the airport said: ‘We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety.

‘As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.’

It came less than a month after thousands faced delays when drones were suspected to have hovered close to Gatwick Airport.

Among those caught up in the chaos was the Flemming family, from Gosport, whose plans for a Christmas trip to Tenerife were plunged into uncertainty.

After flights at the airport were resumed, they were stopped again after more sightings.