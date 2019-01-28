Drama as Mercedes crashes into parked cars and flips on to its side in Portsmouth

A DRIVER has been taken to hospital after he became trapped when his car flipped on its side in a crash in Portsmouth.

Emergency services were called to Gladys Avenue in North End at 10.42pm yesterday after a silver Mercedes hit a red Vauxhall Astra before colliding with two parked cars.

The Mercedes on its side after the crash in Gladys Avenue, North End, Portsmouth, last night (Sunday, January 27)

Two ambulances and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance's critical care car were sent the scene, where a police road closure was put in place.

Firefighters released the man from the car and he was taken to University Hospital Southampton after receiving initial treatment.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the driver of the Vauxhall was unhurt and a passenger in the Mercedes is believed to have fled the scene.

The police road closure set up in Gladys Avenue after a crash last night (Sunday, January 27)

One resident, who who wishes to remain anonymous, saw the aftermath of the crash from their bedroom window.

‘I was just going to bed and saw the shadow of blue lights outside,’ they said.

‘At first because it was dark I could not make it out. But when I saw the car sat horizontally across the road, I thought “am I seeing this right?”’

Residents said workers for Portsmouth City Council contractor Colas were in the street clearing up debris until the early hours of this morning.

Another resident who lives just doors away from the crash – and also wishes to remain anonymous – said: ‘I just hope that everyone is ok. The incident seemed very serious and I was afraid to go out and offer help as I wasn’t sure what was going on.’

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting the reference ‘Operation Signals’.