A DRIVER miraculously escaped injury after a lorry overturned and crashed off a motorway.

The incident happened on the M27 junction 3 (M271) westbound slipway at around 8.56am today.

This lorry overturned on the M27 and fortunately no one was injured. Picture: Highways England

The vehicle went ‘down the embankment and on to its side’ but fortunately there were no injuries during the crash.

Pictures from the scene show that the lorry had shed its load down a hill after overturning and a recovery operation was launched.

Motorists were warned of 'significant delays’ this morning following the incident but the vehicle has since been removed and all lanes have now reopened.

READ MORE: 'Significant delays' on M27 after lorry overturns

The lorry shed its load. Picture: Highways England

Firefighters were called to the scene to help clear fuel from the road.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: Car flips over in crash on A27 Fareham

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.