Driver is taken to hospital after crash in Havant Road, Portsmouth

A CAR driver has been taken to hospital after being trapped in their vehicle in a crash last night.

The incident, which took place yesterday evening in Havant Road, Portsmouth, saw all emergency services called out.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital after the crash. Picture: Supplied

A spokesman from Cosham Fire Station said: ‘We sent all three trucks to the incident.

‘We were called at around 9.30pm – it was just one vehicle but had two people inside.

‘The driver was trapped by the dashboard and was taken to hospital after we got them out.

‘We understand that the police are investigating the incident.’