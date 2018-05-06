Driver treated for injuries after crash in Gosport road

Have your say

A DRIVER received minor injuries after a crash that blocked a road for two hours earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the junction between Grange Road and Howe Road in Gosport earlier today after a collision between two vehicles.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called out at 1.30pm to the junction.

‘The incident was between two vehicles – with one person being treated for minor injuries.

‘There was some debris on the road and the vehicles needed to be recovered, so the road was blocked for around two hours.

‘It seems as though the injured person was going to go to the nearby walk-in centre, but an ambulance was called.’