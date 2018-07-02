Drivers warned of 80-minute delay after A3(M) crash involving motorcycle

Have your say

ONE lane has re-opened on the A3(M) southbound after a crash reportedly involving a motorcycle.

The crash took place at about 5.27pm, the AA reported, and caused the closure of the A3(M) southbound near junction 2 at Horndean for at least 30 minutes.

Although one lane is now open, drivers have been warned to expect horrendous delays of about 80 minutes.

Tailbacks are stretching back to Buriton, with the AA said.

Emergency services are in attendance, police confirmed - although a spokeswoman for the force could provide no extra details on the incident at this time.

Update to follow.