Event to find out more about new bus route

A PUBLIC exhibition will be taking place next week for residents to learn more about plans for a new bus route.

The plans for the latest stage of the Eclipse Busway will be unveiled at Bridgemary School in Wych Lane, Gosport, on Thursday, May 10, from 1.30-7pm.

People will be given the chance to take a look at the scheme plans, and ask staff from Hampshire County Council about any concerns they might have with the route and its construction.

The new scheme will see a 1km busway extension to the existing route, which will go from Tichborne Road to form a new junction with Rowner Road.

The current shared use footway and cycle path from Hutfield Link to Rowner Road will remain in place.

The first part of the Eclipse Busway, built in 2012, aimed to provide a priority public transport route between Gosport and Fareham, and forms part of a wider package of transport initiatives designed to improve access to Fareham and Gosport, and the Solent Enterprise Zone.

A preliminary ecological survey along the route began earlier this year.

The scheme aims to provide easy access to key destinations to encourage more people to try the bus, and contribute to improved air quality in the area by reducing traffic on the local road network.

For more information about the scheme, go to hants.gov.uk/transport/transportschemes/brtphaseii.