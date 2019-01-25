FIVE people have been treated for injuries on the A27 after a crash.

It comes as an accident involving at least three vehicles, westbound, is blocking one lane at Farlington between the A3 and the A2030 – causing delays of at least 20 minutes.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said five patients have been treated as a result.

Four have been assessed and discharged at the scene and one has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for further treatment.

Paramedics first got a call about the collision at 6.32am, but live traffic maps are still displaying very slow traffic in the area.

One westbound lane is blocked at Farlington, between the A3 and the A2030, after an incident involving three vehicles.

Google Maps' live traffic map, captured just after 8.10am

Motorists are currently facing tailbacks of about a mile back toward Havant Road.

One eastbound lane is also blocked on the M27 because of an accident, between J3 for the M3 and J5 for the A335 at Eastleigh.

Hampshire traffic service Romanse has said delays are building as a result.

More to follow.