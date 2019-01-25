Have your say

FIVE people have been treated for injuries on the A27 after a crash.

It comes as an accident involving at least three vehicles, westbound, is blocking one lane near Farlington – between the A3 and the A2030 – causing delays of at least 45 minutes.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said five patients have been treated as a result.

Four have been assessed and discharged at the scene and one has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for further treatment.

Paramedics first got a call about the collision at 6.32am, but live traffic maps are still displaying very slow traffic in the area.

Motorists are currently facing tailbacks past Emsworth.

Google Maps' live traffic map, captured just after 8.10am

One eastbound lane is also blocked on the M27 because of a crash involving a Honda Civic.

A recovery vehicle was pictured at the scene by Highways England.

Hampshire traffic service Romanse has cited delays of at least 20 minutes as a result of the accident.