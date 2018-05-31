Fratton Bridge lane closures to come into play from Monday amid gas works

TEMPORARY lane closures will come into play on Monday as gas works are carried out.

Southern Gas Networks has announced it will implement the changes at the Fratton Bridge exit of the Goldsmith Avenue roundabout for six weeks, as the firm begins carrying out maintenance to upgrade its gas network.

The company expects the work to last 13 weeks, as it revamps an existing gas pressure regulator and installs an additional one at the junction – which links Fratton Road, Fawcett Road, Victoria Road North and Goldsmith Avenue.

The life span of the new plastic pipe is expected to be about 80 years – according to an SGN statement.