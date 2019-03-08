PUNCTURED tyres, cracked rims and potential suspension damage.

These are just a trio of woes drivers have faced after collisions with a series of raised ironworks on the main road to Hayling Island.

Left, Sharon Lewis' cracked wheel and her picture of one of the raised ironworks and right, Tony Storey's split tyre

At least four motorists say they have had to fork out bills north of £100 to rectify the damage since Hampshire County Council began resurfacing Langstone Road a week ago.

After scraping tarmac on both sides of the busy route the authority said yesterday it has ramped off exposed drains – but motorists say it was left ‘hazardous’ for days beforehand.

Sharon Lewis fears she could be facing a bill ‘in excess of £1,000’ after her Mini’s two front wheels cracked and their tyres ripped after hitting one of the drains on Friday.

‘To say I was furious is an understatement,’ said the 50-year-old from Hayling Island.

The damage to Tony Storey's tyre after he drove over one of the raised ironworks on Sunday

‘The claim those drains had been suitably ramped is rubbish because I have clear evidence that was not the case.’

Sharon, who works at the University of Portsmouth, is one of a number of drivers who have lodged compensation claims with Hampshire County Council because of the drains.

After hitting one early on Sunday morning, ground worker Nathan Davies’ BMW is now jacked up on his driveway – waiting to be towed away for repairs.

The damage to one of the wheels of Sharon Lewis' Mini Cooper

A video he captured on Langstone Road, above, shows some of the raised ironworks.

‘When I was coming on to the island on Sunday it didn’t look like they had made any effort to ramp the ironworks at all – a good three or four of them were hazardous,’ the 33-year-old said.

‘Ordinarily I wouldn't approach the council because they take so long to sort anything out, but because this is going to cost me money and it was something that could have been avoided, I might go to them.’

A still image of one of the raised ironworks on Langstone Road, which Nathan Davies captured on video

Another motorist, Tony Storey, was hit with a £125 repair bill on Sunday night after his Skoda Superb suffered a broken tyre as he returned home from Chichester.

‘There was a huge bang and going across Hayling Bridge the steering was all over the place,’ the 78-year-old said.

‘I was shocked people who were supposedly professional in relaying roads had left it in that state – the drain was about three or four inches above the road.’

Drivers have now called for the council to paint around the drains to make them more visible – but bosses have made no assurances.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘As with all road resurfacing, our highways teams will remove the existing surface and then put down a new surface.

‘We would remind all drivers to take account of the road surface while it is being improved and remind drivers to drive with extra care and take note on the signs on site.’

Langstone Road will close for one night tonight between 9pm and 6am and roadworks are expected on the route until March 22.