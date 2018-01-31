‘He will always be loved’ – tributes paid to ‘amazing’ Aaron who was hit by car

THE FAMILY of a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car has paid tribute to him.

Aaron Dance died at Southampton General Hospital last week after suffering serious injuries from an accident on January 14. The 42-year-old, of Spencer Court in Fareham, was hit by a BMW on Redlands Lane at 4.50pm.

Today, his family paid tribute to him – calling him ‘amazing’.

They said: ‘Aaron will be missed by more people than he ever realised and will always be loved by his friends and all his family.

‘Aaron was an amazing support to his mum in recent times and we all take some solace in the fact that he was never in any pain and can finally get some much deserved rest.’

Officers have not made any arrests but are appealing for witnesses to come forward as they investigate the accident.

Police said they have spoken to everyone involved.

Anyone with information – who may have seen Aaron or the BMW before the accident – should contact police on 101, quoting 44180017795, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.