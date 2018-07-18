Here are the new route and timetable changes being made to Portsmouth buses

AFTER a review, bus services in the city are set to have route changes and a reduction in frequency.

First Bus Group are making changes to services through Portsmouth including the Star 7 service which between South Parade Pier and Wecock Farm.

A spokesperson for First Bus Group said: ‘We can confirm that following an in-depth review of services, the Star 7 service will see a slight reduction in frequency, from every 10 minutes to every 12 minutes, and terminate at Winston Churchill Avenue, in early September.

‘This change allows us to retain this service for our customers and matches demand to requirements.

‘People will still be able to make journeys from Portsmouth to the Southsea area using alternative services.’

Service 17 ran from Southsea to Chichester Road in Copnor.

A spokesperson for First Bus Group added: ‘With regards to the Service 17, this will continue to exist and will retain its half hourly frequency, but will terminate at Ocean Park instead, rather than serve Tipner and Chichester Road.

‘We anticipate that this change will increase patronage and benefit people who work and shop at Ocean Park, which currently is not served by a bus.’

“We realise that any change we make to services may cause inconvenience for some of our passengers. However these changes were absolutely necessary to improve the performance of those services as customer levels and travel patterns change.”