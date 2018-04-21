Here’s where to expect delays on the roads in the coming week

A NUMBER of roadworks will be taking place across major roads in Hampshire this week.

Highways England has confirmed that roadworks will be taking place on the M3, M27, A3 and A27.

- A3(M), Horndean: A section of the southbound carriageway is being replaced next week. The A3(M) southbound carriageway from junction 1 to junction 2 will be closed overnight from 9pm to 6am, on Wednesday, April 25. A diversion will be in place via London Road and Havant Road.

-A27, Farlington: The A27 Eastern Road slip road is being resurfaced. The A2030 eastbound entry slip road will be closed overnight from 9pm-6am on April 25 and 26.

- M3, junction 11-13: Maintenance work on the drainage system on the M3 between Chandlers Ford and Eastleigh will continue. Lane closures will be in place on the north and southbound carriageways overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Friday, May 4.

- M27, junction 12: Sections of old safety barrier, as well as refurbishment work on a bridge, will also be continuing at the junction 12 Paulsgrove Interchange. Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place on both carriageways of the M27 and A27 between Farlington and Port Solent until Monday, May 21.

- A3, Petersfield: The weather station alongside the A3 near Petersfield is being replaced. The northbound exit and entry slip roads at the A272 Sheet Link junction will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday, April 23 for four nights. Clearly signed diversions will be in place via the adjacent junctions.