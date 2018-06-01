Hour-long Portsmouth ferry delays amid thick fog

FERRY services travelling out of Portsmouth are facing delays of up to an hour.

Travel provider Wightlink has said its crossings between Portsmouth and Fishbourne, on the Isle of Wight, are subject to delays after thick fog this morning.

While the conditions have now mostly cleared – after building yesterday and throughout the night – they have led to waits for some.

Taking to Twitter just before 1pm, a spokesperson for Wightlink said: ‘Our P-F service is delayed by up to 60mins due to earlier fog. Please continue to check in on time. We apologise for the change to your travel plans. Thank you.’

Southsea and Ryde-based firm Hovertravel was also affected this morning, advising its passengers its schedules between the two destinations would not run to timetable because of the weather.