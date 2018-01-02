Increase in train fares ‘similar to robbery’ say railway commuters

INCREASES in train fares have not gone down well with passengers.

Doug Mitchell, 24, from Cosham, is a bartender who travels by train to work every day. He said: ‘Because of how frequently I use the trains, it is going to have a rather big impact on me – plus travelling by train is pretty expensive already.

‘I don’t see the price increase being worth it for passengers because there are a lot of trains that are either cancelled or running late.’

Nigel Voke, 59, from Havant, said: ‘I use the trains from time to time to get to Portsmouth Harbour.

‘I think it is more the fact that the price keeps going up, rather than what it goes up by, that makes people angry about it.

‘I don’t agree with all the increases – travelling by train is something that plays a major part in people’s lives.’

Robin White, 21 from Gosport, said: ‘This is getting to the point where the company is intentionally exploiting the public’s money and charging what they want, because they know a lot of people have no choice but to pay.

‘It is going to really make a hit in people’s wages over the course of the year.’

Cara Gough, also from Gosport, said: ‘It is just poor and I don’t think they can really justify a price change like this.

‘Considering the train companies cancel trains and often don’t have enough staff I can’t think of any reason why the price should go up. It is similar to robbery.’

Glenn Munroe, 70, from Hilsea, said: ‘So much of the money from the price increases goes to people high up in these train companies, rather than being spent on the services we are being provided.

‘If we are going to be charged more, we should be seeing improvements to our journeys, rather than replacement buses and numerous strikes.’