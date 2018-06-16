Kayaker rescued after getting stuck in Portsmouth Harbour mud - twice in one night

A KAYAKER was rescued after twice getting in stuck in mud in Portsmouth Harbour.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) and HM Coastguard were called to help the man at 8pm.

He had originally travelled into the harbour on a 20ft yacht, but left the vessel unsecured, in a kayak, after becoming stuck in mud.

As he attempted to get back to shore, he became stuck in mud again – causing water rescue teams to come to his aid.

The man was brought to shore by Gafirs and was taken to safety at Hardway Sailing Club in Gosport at 9.30pm.

Both of his vessels were returned to the Gafirs station and he was treated by the ambulance service.